Cluckin’ Good Chicken Serving Free Christmas Breakfast for Charity

SIOUX FALLS

On Christmas day, it’s safe to expect businesses to be lights out, doors locked and not open for business.

But one Sioux Falls restaurant is dedicated to serving up Christmas cheer, for at least a few hours.

Ben Weiland is the owner of Cluckin’ Good Chicken & BBQ. But when he previously owned Bob’s Café, his customers kept asking him to open the café on Christmas. Initially he wasn’t for it.

“I said I do breakfast 364 days a year, I’m not comin’ in here to cook you breakfast on Christmas morning,” says Ben.

But after giving it some thought, Ben came up with an even better idea.

“I thought you know, if I could cook breakfast for a number of people and it would be a, a good thing not just some place to go and eat, I’d be willing to do that.”

Ben decided to reach out to organizations that would be willing to come in and help him give out free breakfast on Christmas morning.

“We make pancakes and sausage and coffee…”

In return the organization could leave a box out for people to give at-will donations. But, this opportunity has become more than a fundraiser.

“For some people this may be their only human contact that day because they don’t have any family.”

“Some people even swing by and make a donation beforehand or after without even being here for the breakfast because they just like the idea of it.”

Despite closing Bob’s Cafe… and taking new ownership of Cluckin’ Good Chicken & BBQ, the tradition has continued on.

The Knights of Columbus have been willing volunteers for most of it.

“Over the years that we’ve done this, which is almost 10 years now, we’ve raised in the neighborhood of about $8,000, which gets turned over to St. Michael’s Youth Mission program. It’s a donation on a donation on a donation on a donation. It’s something that keeps on going.”

And the best part about doing it every year? “It gives you a chance to reflect on what the Christmas season is all about.”

“Come hungry and with a smile on your face.”

Cluckin’ Good Chicken is located on East 10th Street and Bahnson Ave.

They will be serving free breakfast on Christmas morning from 6:30 A.M. to 9:30 A.M.