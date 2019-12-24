Despite the Loss at S. Carolina, Coyotes Confident Heading Into Summit League Play

COLUMBIA, SC… Despite the 73-60 loss to #5 South Carolina Sunday on the road, the 22nd-ranked Coyotes of USD still take plenty of confidence into the Summit League schedule which starts on the road at Western Illinois on Sunday. Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit really feels the pre-conference schedule has helped her team prepare for what’s ahead. “The Summit League has traditionally been one of the best scoring conferences in the nation and one of the best shooting conferences in the nation. So seeing opportunities like we did earlier of teams shooting from the arc and today we faced South Carolina. They don’t necessarily shot a lot of arc shots but they were able to get the ball inside and get offensive rebounds against us and I think could we go back and re-adjust a few things that we did, probably. But at the same time I think that’s going to be a very big challenge for us. To answer your question I think so, I believe so. I think the styles that we’ve seen and the competitive teams that we’ve played against will help us heading into Summit League action…”

The Coyotes were the first team to score 60 on the Gamecocks home floor and just the 3rd the entire season.