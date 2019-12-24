Last-minute Christmas Wishes to Santa at The Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls was a busy place Tuesday as kids went to visit Santa and get in their last-minute Christmas wishes.

‘Twas the day before Christmas and all through the mall

kids waited patiently in line to see the big guy, Kris Kringle, jolly and all.

They have last minute wishes stirring in their heads

that they must tell Santa before they’re asleep in their beds.

No matter the age, young or old

everyone is excited to see and take pictures for their parents to keep and behold.

“We do this every year since I was a little kid, over the years, high school I definitely didn’t want to do it, but it was a tradition,” said 19-year-old Zach Hanson.

“Just kind of a fun thing we do every year for my mom,” said Dylan Hanson.

When it comes to presents you’re never too old.

“I’m asking for a TV and some clothes,” said 15-year-old Courtney Hanson.

“I asked for an Xbox and some new brakes for my car because they’re a little loud,” said 18-year-old Dylan Hanson.

Others said they want the newest toys that are sold.

“I want a mermaid tail and scrunchies,” said nine-year-old Sophia Honkomp.

For some their wish can’t come wrapped with a bow

but it’s still a wish they want Santa to know.

“My Christmas wish this year is for all my family and friends to be happy and healthy,” said seven-year-old Audree Wicks.

Now there’s still so much to do before Santa comes to visit tonight.

“We’re going to make cookies for Santa,” said Honkomp.

“Leave him cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer,” said Wicks.

They have to make sure everything is just right.

So they say goodbye to Santa Clause, candy cane in hand

confident that this Christmas is going to be grand.