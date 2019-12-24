Report: Pine Ridge Homicide Victim Shot in Back of Head

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP)

Court documents show that a man accused in a homicide on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation shot the victim in the back of the head after telling people about his desire to kill someone.

Twenty-six-year-old Colton Bagola is charged with second degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Sloane Bull Bear.

Bagola was arrested Friday in Rapid City after a brief standoff with law enforcement. The Rapid City Journal reports that the affidavit cites witnesses who said they heard Bagola tell people he was “wanting to kill somebody” and he “needed to take a soul.”