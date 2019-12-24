Spearfish Residents Sentenced for Dealing Methamphetamine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Two South Dakota residents accused of dealing large quantities of methamphetamine have been sentenced in federal court.

Court documents show that 43-year-old Enrique Estrada Jr., and 35-year-old Kari Lee Vaughn, both of Spearfish, were convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. They were indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2018.

Estrada was sentenced to 20 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised released.

Vaughn was sentenced to 15 years in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.