DeBoer Excited to Be Head Coach at Fresno State

FRESNO, CA… Former USF Head Football Coach and All-American wide receiver Kalen DeBoer was hired last week to return to Fresno State to be head coach after serving as Offensive Coordinator for two seasons and helping the Bulldogs to 22 wins and 6 losses. The team slumped last year while he was helping Indiana win 8 games for the first time in 26 years and he’s excited to get back and have his team performing at the highest level. “We’re going to go and we’re going to be back in the Mountain West Conference championship game and there’s many bowls that are going to be seen. The sky is the limit. We’re not going to be pulling against each other, we’re going to be pushing in the same direction…”