Former Tea Standouts Decide Next Step After SCSU Cuts Football

SIOUX FALLS

Two former Tea Area High School football players are searching for a new start after their collegiate career took a turn.

Payton Conrad and Jeremiah Makahununiu were a part of the St. Cloud State Football team, which got cut earlier this month.

Conrad said, “With us it was just like, done.”

“It’s definitely not how I thought I’d come home for Christmas,” Conrad added. “I thought I’d be here seeing family and stuff like that but I still got to go do my own trips.”

“I don’t know what’s the next step and there’s about a hundred things to do in a short amount of time,” said Makahununiu.

Once they find a new football program, the two are not only leaving a school they trusted, but also leaving many friends behind as well.

Conrad said, “It didn’t hit me for a couple days for sure, like it was probably last week when really started like ‘Alright I might not see a lot of these guys ever again.’”

Makahununiu added, “I just saw people on campus talking on the phone trying to find out what their next move is. For me anyways, there really wasn’t much time for very many goodbyes.”

After the announcement was made, there was no question these two were going to continue to pursue their football career.

“I kind of knew immediately I was going to have to start getting some stuff together because my passion is football,” Conrad continued. “That’s why I went to St. Cloud is to play football so the moment that was taken away it was like ‘Alright what’s the next step.’”

Having been recruited before, they’re more prepared for what it takes to make the right choice.

“Recruiting process is a lot better the second time around. I kind of know a little bit more of what I’m looking for and what I’m doing,” Makahununiu said.

Both players plan on being at a new school by this upcoming semester.

They each have two years of eligibility left.