Harmsen Has Dordt Women Ranked 6th in NAIA

Harmsen Has Dordt Women Ranked 6th in NAIA

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX CENTER, IA… Bill Harmsen was a very successful girls basketball coach in high school at Western Christian. Now he’s doing the same thing at the college level with the Dordt Defenders who are ranked 6th with a 13-2 record so far this season. They won 20 games last year for the first time in school history and made the NAIA tournament. And clearly they are continuing to improve on that with a terrific start thanks to a very deep team. “Our depth is real solid and to be able to play as many kids as many minutes as we can and feel confident in that…I think that’s a huge advantage for us…”