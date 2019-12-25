“It’s really rewarding”: Knights of Columbus Volunteer at Cluckin’ Chicken’s Annual Christmas Breakfast

SIOUX FALLS

Despite most businesses being closed today, there was a steady flow of customers at a Sioux Falls restaurant this morning.

It’s an annual charity breakfast started years ago by the owner and it’s grown into a meaningful Christmas morning tradition.

“Well we like doing unique things and this is pretty unique to me,” says one customer.

Cluckin’ Good Chicken & BBQ got an early start to their Christmas Day.

Starting at 6:30 AM volunteers from the Knights of Columbus take over the restaurant; cooking, taking orders and serving breakfast to customers all free of charge.

Knights of Columbus volunteer, Jon Schulte says, “Ben here at Cluckin’ Good Chicken basically provides the facility, provides all of the supplies and ingredients and everything for us.”

Since it’s at no cost to the group, any at-will donations from customers go entirely toward St. Michael’s mission group.

“It provides some support for, you know, people in the group here that aren’t able to go otherwise… This year they’re going to inner city Memphis and then also a trip is going to Guatemala.”

As for those walking through the door, Margie Smotherman had just finished working an overnight shift at Avera.

Being a breakfast lover and Christmas enthusiast, “I picked up my husband and decided to come and… Join the cause… I just got off work and it worked out great,” she says, “It’s a warm feeling to be able to come here and know that there’s, people will give their time to do this.”

For some, this free breakfast is their Christmas celebration.

“We also have people just coming in basically off the street who need a, a warm meal and we don’t turn anybody away whether they donate or not,” says Schulte.

Initially, Owner Ben Weiland created this opportunity nearly 10 years ago to help willing organizations fundraise.

Over the years, it’s turned into a much bigger tradition.

Schulte says, “It’s really rewarding. Make some people’s day here on Christmas including our day!”

The Knights of Columbus have volunteered at the charity breakfast for 8 years.