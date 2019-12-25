Resch’s Career Has Taken Her to NBA Champs’ Front Office

SIOUX FALLS, SD… When Teresa Resch was recently back in Sioux Falls she brought something really special with her to Augustana. The former Viking volleyball standout now works in the Toronto Raptors front office as VP of Basketball Operations and Player Development. So she had the NBA champion ship trophy with her to share with family and friends. The Lakefied, MN native is really enjoying where her career has taken her and is excited about what is ahead in her future. “I know that I’m pretty lucky and I’m really blessed and I definitely don’t take that for granted. I think for me I never really knew exactly what I wanted to do and I never had a vision of where I was going to be. So it’s been really cool to just kind of have it revealed as I continue to take the steps. I’m with the Raptors this season and we’re attacking another championship. If you’re not attacking a championship you shouldn’t be in the game. So that’s what the goal is right now, but I cannot wait to see what the next thing is down the road…”

And sharing the entire experience with other Midwest natives in the front office and coaching staff including head coach Nick Nurse who’s from Carroll, Iowa and played at Northern Iowa and later was assistant coach at USD, has made the entire experience even better for Teresa.