Someone You Should Know: Nora Man Helps Preserve South Dakota History

NORA, S.D.-One man is on a mission to preserve a piece of South Dakota history and the yearly tradition that comes with it. His season just wrapped up this past weekend of doing special events at his unique venue. KDLT’S Miranda Paige introduces us to this week’s “Someone You Should Know.”

For a town that’s quite small, Nora South Dakota comes to life during the holidays as folks pack into the Nora General Store. It’s just one man, his store and his organ. That’s all Michael Pedersen needs to draw a crowd.

“I put an ad in the paper to see if anyone would come to Nora and sing Christmas Carols. Well thirty years later, the rest is history,” said Pedersen.

He’s never charged people admission, but he does have a donation box.

“To kind of help keep the store fixed up and do some repairs and I’d like to keep it on the map,” said Pedersen.

He says it’s hard work and expensive to preserve a slice of history.

“Well you’ve got to keep it painted, you’ve got to repair all the siding and the siding needs to be replaced right now up above on the façade and you know things get hold and wear out,” said Pedersen.

The general store was open from 1907 to 1962 and is now on the national register of historic places.

“They were the local hub of activity back in the day,” said Pedersen.”

“Everything was bought in bulk back then. 50 pound bags of flour and sugar and 55 gallon barrels of vinegar and all the necessary staples to live on the farm.”

Pedersen moved into the back of the store in 1973.

“I just fell in love with it. I like living out here in the middle of nowhere and I like the good ole days kind of mentality,” said Pedersen.

The older he gets, the more he worries about the future of the Nora Store.

“Well, I hope someday when I’m not able to be here that somebody will take it over and at least for preservation purposes continue to maintain the building structure,” said Pedersen.

He doesn’t want it to have the same fate as other general stores in South Dakota.

“This spring they bulldozed down a store five miles east of here, an old general store building, so it’s just a dirt lot,” said Pedersen.

“I think it’s sad. There’s a lot of history that’s bulldozed down, shoved in a pile and burnt.”

So besides the carols, he tries to educate people about the history.

“I think we should be more observant and cognizant of the fact that there is a lot of history that’s being pushed down or left to fall down and I think it’s important for the next generations to come,” said Pedersen.

He says his store is proof that people are still interested in old stuff.

“I used to think that the young people weren’t as interested in old stuff anymore or old buildings, but in the summer time I’m privileged to be able to hire some high school and college students to help with my painting business and they do get a kick out of the old store,” said Pedersen.

So he’ll continue to open his doors, so folks can learn about and experience a piece of history.

The Nora Store is located southwest of Alcester in Union County. For those interested in donating to help Pedersen maintain the building, you can get a hold of him through the store’s Facebook page: Nora Store.