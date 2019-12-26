24th Annual Heroes Behind the Badge Blood Drive Kicks Off

SIOUX FALLS

There’s another battle brewing between Sioux Falls Police and Firefighters. The 24th annual Heroes Behind the Badge blood drive kicked off Thursday.

The event is raising blood donations for the Community Blood Bank which keeps blood for those in need locally. Donors can designate which department, police or fire, that they want their donation to count for.

Sioux Falls Police have won the past two years but Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is making a strong case for everyone to donate.

“It’s helping save people’s lives. When people are in need and there’s a time when people need blood, this is an opportunity where you can give and they can use this currently throughout the whole year,” said Capt. Patrick Duffy.

The winning department will donate $700 to a charity of their choice and second place will donate $300.

Here’s a full list of all upcoming dates and locations to donate: