A Closer Look at Initiated Measure 26, Medical Marijuana on South Dakota 2020 Ballot

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



South Dakota voters can expect to see medical marijuana on the 2020 ballot as Initiated Measure 26.

“It was a shock, I shouldn’t have felt shocked, but it was an amazing feeling to get the call, said Melissa Mentele, Executive Director of New Approach South Dakota.

Medical marijuana was also on the ballot in 2006 and 2010. It failed both times.

For six years, Mentele has been working to get medical marijuana back on the ballot in South Dakota.

Now she just hopes that it will pass.

“What we have is a bill for patients, by patients. Allows home cultivation, it allows dispensaries, it allows an industry to be built in South Dakota, so we are also creating jobs and providing medicine,” said Mentele.

To receive medical marijuana patients would need a recommendation from their doctor and a registration card from the South Dakota Department of Health. Patients would be allowed to have 3 ounces of medical marijuana in their possession. They could also apply for a license with the state to grow their own medical marijuana plants.

Mentele says medical marijuana could be an alternative way for people to manage their health care.

“With children with epilepsy we see an 80 percent reduction with the use of medical cannabis. For cancer patients, it’s amazing to treat Cachexia, which will help them eat,” said Mentele.

She says it could also help with pain management, something she knows firsthand. She has reflex sympathetic dystrophy, a painful disease that Mentele says it more manageable with cannabis.

“We have a really great opportunity in our state to fight the opioid epidemic straight on with cannabis and give the people a safer option,” said Mentele.

While Mentele is happy to see medical marijuana on the ballot, she says her work is not over yet.

“We do need to do a lot of education, there’s a lot of misconceptions out there on what medical cannabis is and we need to have a lot of big conversations and change that,” said Mentele.

Mentele encourages people to learn more about medical marijuana before making their vote. She says if passed, she is not worried about lawmakers repealing the measure.