Federal Law Raising Age to Buy Tobacco to 21 “Effective Immediately”

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



A federal law raising the legal age to buy tobacco is effective immediately.

President Trump signed the bill last week raising the age from 18 to 21. It applies to all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.

Provisions in the law allow for a rulemaking period but the FDA says the law went into effect immediately.

South Dakota law has not been updated to align with the new federal law but the South Dakota Retailers Association is advising businesses to follow the FDA guidance.