Mike Miller’s Son Mason Headlines Hoop City Classic

Son Of South Dakota Legend To Play Against Father's Alma Mater

MITCHELL, S.D. — 21 years after Mike Miller last played in the Corn Palace for the Mitchell Kernels, his son Mason will take that floor against his dad’s alma mater in the tournament that used to be named after him.

Mason Miller is a 6-9 junior for Houston High School in Germantown, Tennessee who will be one of most notable players to watch at this weekend’s Hoop City Classic. He’s a four star prospect with several Division One offers, including his father’s alma mater in Florida and Memphis where his dad is an assistant coach.

The greatest in a long line of Miller’s, Mike left Mitchell High as the school’s career scoring leader with more than 1700 career points. Mason’s Houston team will face the Kernels tomorrow at 7:30 in the Corn Palace, then take on Matthew Mors and Yankton on Saturday at 8:30.

The full tournament schedule can be found by clicking on this LINK .