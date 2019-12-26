Police: 20 Unlocked Cars Stolen in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Authorities say twenty vehicles have been reported stolen in the past week in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police say they received half of those reports during the Christmas period. The vehicles were stolen from all over the city.

Police say all of the cases have one thing in common and it’s why they are getting the message out before the cold moves in this weekend.

“It’s a good reminder that if you are going to go out and start your car, just be mindful because the vehicles that are getting stolen are the vehicles that are being left unsecured with the keys in them,” said Sgt. Sean Kooistra.

Police say to no leave valuables in your vehicles, like those new Christmas presents.