Suspects Who Shot at Huron Police Car Considered Armed, Dangerous

HURON, S.D.

Authorities in Huron have arrested two people and are searching for two more in connection with shots fired at a Huron police car last Friday.

Police say 17-year-old Pan Toe Gaw shot at the police car from another vehicle on December 20th.

A juvenile male driver and 22-year-old Chit Koko were taken into custody. Police are still searching for Pan Toe Gaw and 27-year-old Keh Wah.

Pan Toe Gaw has been charged as an adult for first-degree attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

Police say both are considered armed and dangerous. Pan Toe Gaw has connections to the Huron and Aberdeen, SD areas and also Clarksville Arkansas area. Keh Wah has family in Huron.

If you have any information on their whereabouts contact the Huron Police Department at 605-353-8550 immediately or your local law enforcement or 911.