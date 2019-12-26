Top Stories of 2019: Severe Weather, College GameDay, and ‘Meth. We’re On It.”

From extreme weather to an execution that now leaves just one person on South Dakota’s death row, 2019 was a year of extremes.

We’re taking a look back at some of the top stories of 2019.

In March, South Dakota lawmakers passed house bill 11-91, which allows for the cultivation of industrial hemp in South Dakota.

Governor Kristi Noem vetoed the bill, saying it would help efforts to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

“It’s frustrating. We do have some of the brightest and best farmers in the world, right here in South Dakota we got some of the smartest business owners we got great entrepreneurs that are all chomping at the bit to have access to this new market,” said Reid Vander Veen, Director of Marketing at Hemp Processing Solutions.

Despite Governor Noem’s pushback, South Dakota lawmakers say they’re working on a bill for the next legislative session.

Also in March, heavy rains and melting snow combined to cause severe flooding in Sioux Falls. The Big Sioux River hit record levels, covering roads and closing city parks. Even Falls Park was closed to the public because of the potential danger.

Something that’s never happened before, KDLT was forced to cancel its newscast because employees could not safely get to the building.

The weather also put a big strain on farmers in 2019. Wet fields in the spring prevented many from getting into the fields to plant in time.

They had a decision to make. Switch what they are planting to beat the winter frost, or do nothing. Many opted to switch to corn that matures in three months others look to a form of crop insurance that paid when they could not plant.

A Sioux Falls judge said he hoped something positive would come out of the high profile case of former Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Jim Sideras.

Sideras was arrested in 2017 for ten counts of child pornography. In a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to one of them.

In March, Judge Robin Houwman sentenced Sideras to six years in the state penitentiary but suspended them all. Sideras instead, will be on supervised probation for the next six years. He will have to spend 100 days likely on electronic monitoring, or house arrest and he’s required to register as a sex offender.

While some have said the sentence was light, prosecutors say due to the unique nature of this case, justice was met.

“Complete lack of criminal history, a long term of public service, the defendants proactively getting into a treatment program the psycho-sexual evaluation showed no signs for the future,” said former Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan.

A psycho-sexual evaluation showed Sideras’s behavior stemmed from an incident when he was young.

Charles Rhines was executed by lethal injection on the evening of Monday, November 4.

Rhines who was 63, was put to death for the 1992 murder of 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer at a Rapid City doughnut shop.

In Rhines’s last words before his execution, he told the Schaeffer family that he forgave them for their anger and hatred towards him. He never apologized for what he did.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied three appeals allowing the execution.

On the morning of August 7, the residents of Burke woke up to find their community in pieces.

The national weather service confirmed that an EF1 tornado briefly touched down but straight-line winds also did a lot of the damage. The high winds destroyed homes and buildings and left the high school with significant damage.

Volunteers from Burke and nearby towns helped pick up the pieces. Despite the severe damage, only two injuries were reported, both were minor.

About a month later, three tornadoes touched down in the city of Sioux Falls.

When it comes to damage, Advance Auto Parts on 41st Street may have topped the list. The store’s back wall was blown in first, then debris was scattered all over. The general manager says pieces of the sign out front were found six blocks away. Dreamers Outlet, Pizza Ranch and other stores in Plaza 41 were also heavily damaged.

Several of Avera’s health facilities fell victim to the storm including the behavioral health center, which sustained severe damage to every floor.

Senators Thune and Rounds and Representative Johnson met with Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Mayor Tenhaken to assess storm damage. The mayor told them once the storms were over the focus quickly shifted to clean up.

In September, flooding hit hard in Madison.

Around 30 people had to be rescued by boats and payloaders. The Madison area saw nearly a foot of rainfall in two days. Roads were closed, school was called off and homes and businesses were flooded.

One woman’s basement was full of water all the up way to the staircase but she and others were staying positive.

“It’s a little bigger but you know we still progress. we’ll move on, we’ll be fine, so just we band together to get things done,” she said.

The damage in Madison was eventually part of a presidential disaster declaration approved by the White House.

Yankton County was also hit hard by flooding, emergency management was asking residents to stay off the roads. Especially along the James River which set new records for flooding in that area.

About two dozen roads were closed, along with highways 46 and 81 where they crossed the James River in Yankton County. At least 50 homes suffered flood damage.

Some national recognition for Brookings and SDSU.

Thousands showed up as College GameDay came to the campus. There were rows of people trying to cheer their way onto national television.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. There are more people wearing blue in this town than I’ve seen in my last three years and before that whenever I came up here, it’s a great feeling,” says SDSU Junior Jordan Kerns.

KDLT weekend Sports Anchor Zach Borg was looking forward to covering and being a part of the College GameDay experience. He just had no idea, how “big” a part he would have!

Max Sauer, who says Zach had ignored his signs for years at games, made a large cardboard cutout of Zach’s head that he held throughout the national telecast of GameDay and again during the SDSU-NDSU game.

Zach says he was flattered and humbled and won’t miss Max’s signs anymore at games he shoots.

South Dakota drew national attention and some ridicule for an anti-meth ad campaign.

The $1.4 million ‘Meth. We’re On It’ campaign was created by a Minnesota ad agency. Shortly after the campaign was announced, South Dakota was the number two trending topic in the U.S. on Twitter. “Meth” was 12th and the phrase “we’re on it” was 15th. Late-night shows also poked fun at the campaign.

Governor Noem stood strongly behind the campaign and said it was reaching people. Noem says 87 people have reached out to meth addiction hotlines and 15 have been referred for treatment. She says the campaign is doing exactly what it was supposed to do.