You May Have to Give More Personal Data to Get Personal Loan

When applying for a personal loan, some lenders may ask you for information that isn’t on your credit report. In some cases, information like where you live, where you went to school and your major are taken into account.

These lenders say such data makes it easier to understand a person’s whole financial life. Consumer advocates say some of this data – like bank account credits and debits – has the potential to help more people get access to credit.

But other types of data could reinforce existing socioeconomic barriers.