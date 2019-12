26 Animals Rescued From Farm Where Several Animals Had Died

DUBUQUE, Iowa – Authorities have removed several animals from a Dubuque farm where more than a dozen other animals were found dead.

Several of the 26 animals removed earlier this month were in poor health. The animals removed included horses, a pony, goats, sheep, pigs, geese and other fowl.

Authorities say the bones and rib cages of some of the animals could be seen, and many had matted hair. Charges are pending.