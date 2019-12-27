Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe Approved by USDA to Grow Industrial Hemp

FILE - This July 2016 photo provided by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture shows industrial hemp growing in a field in North Dakota's Benson County. (North Dakota Department of Agriculture via AP,File)

The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe has been approved by the USDA to grow industrial hemp.

The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe’s plan to grow hemp became one of the first in the nation to get federal approval. The Department of Agriculture announced the Santee Sioux were among three tribes and three states to get approval under the 2018 Farm Bill.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe’s submitted plan is under review and the Yankton Sioux Tribe is drafting a plan.

According to the approved plan, the tribe will appoint a Hemp Control Officer to oversee production. The Hemp Control Officer can issue licenses, permits, agreements and propose tribal hemp regulations. The Hemp Control Officer will also oversee inspection and compliance with regulations set by the USDA.

All tribal hemp producers must receive a license from the tribe and submit to testing samples before harvesting any cannabis crops. Samples can not contain more than .3% levels of THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high. Hemp production lots will be off limits to the public.

Governor Kristi Noem says her position on hemp has not changed since vetoing house bill 11-91 earlier this year. The bill would have allowed the cultivation of industrial hemp in South Dakota.

The South Dakota tribe was one of three tribes to be approved by the USDA on Friday. The La Jolla Band of Luiseno Indians and the Santa Rosa Band of Cahuilla Indians were approved.

The USDA also approved three states including Louisana, Ohio, and New Jersey. 11 other states’ plans remain under review including North Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska. Minnesota will continue to operate under the 2014 pilot.

This is a developing story.