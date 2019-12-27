HOOP CITY CLASSIC: Mason Miller & Houston Roll Past His Father’s Alma Mater Mitchell

Kernels Fall 65-38

MITCHELL, S.D. — More than two decades after Mike Miller lit up the Corn Palace as a prep basketball star, his son Mason walked off that same floor a winner as well.

Mason’s Houston (TN) team defeated his father Mike’s alma mater Mitchell 65-38 on Friday night at the Hoop City Classic in Mitchell. Mason finished with 10 points while teammate Faizon Fields led all scorers with 17 points. Caden Hinker led Mitchell with 12 points.

