HOOP CITY CLASSIC: Minneota Girls Remain Unbeaten, Bridgewater-Emery Boys Fall

Vikings Defeat Yankton 45-34, Huskies Fall To Collierville TN 68-46

MITCHELL, S.D. — The 10th Hoop City Classic (Formerly Mike Miller Classic) tipped off at the Corn Palace in Mitchell on Friday afternoon.

In boy’s basketball action, Collierville (TN) pulled away from Bridgewater-Emery in the second half to win 68-46.

On the girl’s side defending Minnesota 1A State Champion Minneota improved to 11-0 with a 45-34 victory over Yankton.

