HOOP CITY CLASSIC: Yankton Schools Lynn English

Bucks Win 63-42 Over Massachusetts School

MITCHELL, S.D. — Matthew Mors scored a game-high 33 points and Cooper Cornemann added 20 to help power the Yankton Bucks past Lynn English (MA) 63-42 on the opening night of the Hoop City Classic in Mitchell.

The Bucks, now 5-0 and ranked #1 in South Dakota AA basketball, will face Houston (TN) tomorrow at 8:30 PM at the Sanford Pentagon, a team that features the son of former South Dakota prep legend Mike Miller, Mason Miller.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!