How to Get a Handle on Holiday Debt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-

This year, holiday shoppers were expected to spend an average of $1,000 each. Now that the gift giving is done, some may be realizing they spent too much.

“According to Experian, this year the average credit card user has about four credit cards that they have in their name with a total balance of $6,000 and so that can feel overwhelming to people,” said Certified Financial Planner Christina Lynn.

To pay down some of that credit card debt, Lynn says it’s important to come up with a plan.

“Making minimum payments on all of the credit cards except for the one with the highest interest. Put the most extra money towards that one in a lump payment,” said Lynn.

Also, create a rainy day fund with around ah-thousand dollars in it. That way if an unexpected expense comes up, you don’t have to charge it to a credit card. Also, find ways to reduce your monthly budget so you’re spending less and saving more.

“Look at your food bill from last month. Add up all the times you went out to eat and to the grocery store and I bet you could cut that in half,” said Lynn.

And start saving for the holidays next year, now by creating a Christmas fund.

“Starting in January put $50 a month or $20 a month into your Christmas fund, so when December or Black Friday comes next year, you’re not feeling ‘oh my gosh I have all these gifts top buy and no extra room in my budget,’” said Lynn.

And holiday shop throughout the year. Purchase items when they’re on sale, even if that’s in July. That way you can be on your way to being debt free.

Retail sales in the U.S. rose almost 4 percent between November 1st and December 24th compared to last year, according to data from Mastercard.