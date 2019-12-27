Make-A-Wish to Send Youth Hockey Player from Brookings to Boston

The Make-A-Wish organization is taking a boy from Brookings all the way to Boston, to meet one of his sports heroes.

The 7-year-old hockey player got the surprise of a lifetime yesterday.

In just under a week when Ryker’s mom says ‘Hey Ryker let’s go to the rink’ they won’t be talking about the Larson Ice Center in Brookings, they’ll be talking about the TD Garden in Boston. Where Ryker will be going to meet his favorite player.

At 14 months old Ryker was diagnosed with, “X-linked agammaglobulinemia which only one and 200,000 people have,”said Ryker’s mom Jillian Brochu.

It’s an immune system condition that affects how his body fights off infections. Forcing him to go to the doctor more than normal, and it could ultimately lead to cancer.

“In Ryker’s case he goes every six months to get checked over because his lymph nodes are trying to produce something that it doesn’t make, so he’s at a much higher risk for getting cancers,” his mom continued. “I’ve been told it’s not even if he gets cancer it’s more of a when he gets cancer kind of thing.”

But Ryker, being a hockey player and a Boston Bruins fan, had a wish and that wish was to meet his favorite hockey player, Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask.

“Because he has good saves and I like him because of how good he is at being goalie,” Ryker said about why Rask is his favorite player.

After nearly seven years of battling this condition, his mom is just happy to have one week, be all about Ryker.

“For once he gets to be all about him, it’s all about what brings him joy and I think this is going to be a huge week, next week, for him,” Brochu said.

Ryker and his family leave next week. They will go to the Bruins game on Thursday and Saturday, along with meet Rask and his teammates on Friday.