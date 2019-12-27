March & Hutmacher Push Each Other In Setting Pin Record

Both Snap 44-Year Old Record Held By Randy Lewis

ELK POINT & MADISON, S.D. — The pin is wrestling’s most exciting moment.

In part because it’s a rare feat that’s hard to repeat.

“I wasn’t really looking forward for any pin records or anything like that. I was just wrestling and then, when it came to this year, my coaches were telling me how close I was to beating this record and then I started pursuing that goal to try and beat it.” Canton Senior Kellyn March says.

Making it all the more remarkable that two wrestlers have done it more than 45 consecutive times.

“It’s special to have one person break it. But to have two people break it in the same day, that’s something special.” March says.

Canton’s Kellyn March and Chamberlain’s Nash Hutmacher each had Randy Lewis’ 44 year old record in sight, and helped push each other to breaking it on the same day last week.

“Just an awesome, awesome feeling that we’re going to be kinda chasing each other. It’s just super exciting and cool to have two people break it.” Chamberlain Senior Nash Hutmacher says.

And if anyone can appreciate that, it’s Lewis.

“(In 1975) I said well if I can pin the second ranked guy I can pin everyone else!” Lewis says.

The former national champion and olympic gold medalist was there to see March break it first, all too happy to pass the baton.

“Oh I’m glad to see it go! Glad to see it go! I really like what Kellyn and Nash have done. It brings back a lot of memories. Almost brings tears to my eyes watching this.” Lewis says.

With Kellyn now at 48 straight pins and Nash at 46, the question is who will end up with the longer streak.

“At first it was more of trying to just break the record. But I think now it’s just going to see who’s going to be the one to hold it at the end of the day.” Kellyn says.

And who is watching that one day might surpass them?

“It’s just kind of a big statement to some of the wrestlers we have coming out of South Dakota right now. We have a lot of good kids that do a lot of things.”