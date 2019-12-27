Matt Mooney & Memphis Hustle Past Skyforce

Former Coyote Scores 11 South Dakota Homecoming To Help Hustle Prevail 91-80

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Memphis Hustle went on a 13-3 run to end the contest, which secured a 91-80 victory over the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Friday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Skyforce (8-11) jumped out to an 11-point lead early in the first quarter, but the Hustle (15-3) responded with a 16-6 run before ending the period with a one-point advantage.

Behind 16 combined first-half points from Memphis Grizzlies two-way player John Konchar (10 points and a career-high 17 rebounds) and Jarrod Uthoff (24 points, 9-18 FG and 10 rebounds) the Hustle were able to hoist a 49-39 lead at intermission.

Sioux Falls commanded the third period, shooting 47.1 percent on 8-of-17 shooting, which slashed the lead to six-points heading into the final quarter.

Led by Jeremiah Martin (20 points and 9-18 FG), the Skyforce was able to cut the Memphis lead to just one-point, 77-78, with 5:11 remaining in the contest. It was all-Hustle from there as Memphis shot 50-percent on 8-of-16 shooting in the fourth quarter on its way to snapping a two-game skid.

Memphis Grizzlies assignee Josh Jackson (13 points and four assists) and two-way player Yuta Watanabe (eight points and five rebounds) both struggled offensively, combining to shoot just 8-of-26.

Miami HEAT two-way player Daryl Macon (13 points, 4-8 FG and five assists) scored in double-figures for the 13th time in as many games played this season. HEAT assignee KZ Okpala scored six points and grabbed nine boards in 42 minutes of action, marking a career high. Kyle Alexander (15 points, 6-10 FG and 14 rebounds) secured his ninth contest of 10-or-more boards and led the team in rebounding for a 12th time.

Sioux Falls embarks on a quick one-game road trip on Sunday, December 29th against Midwest Division foe, the Oklahoma City Blue, at 2:00PM. The Blue (5-12) come into the contest with the Skyforce on a two-game skid, with the most recent a 108-107 loss to the Agua Caliente Clippers on Friday. The Hustle travel west to face the Clippers (7-9) on Monday, December 30th at 12:00PM.

-Recap Courtesy SF Skyforce