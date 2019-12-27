“Significant Damage” Caused to Watertown McDonald’s in Crash

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



WATERTOWN, S.D.

Police say there were minor injuries in a car vs. building crash in Watertown on Friday.

Police say the driver of the vehicle’s foot slipped while parking and accelerated into the front entrance of the McDonald’s on 35th Street.

A bystander in the building received minor injuries from debris and was transported to the hospital. Police say the crash caused significant damage to the building.

The crash is under investigation. Police say no charges have been filed.