Top Sports Stories Of 2019

From Historic Triumph To Controversy And Everything In Between

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — One of the great eras in Jackrabbit basketball history came to close symbolized by the close of the careers of Macy Miller and Mike Daum. Both left SDSU as their program and Summit League’s all-time leading scorers, with Daum finishing as the 7th leading scorer in NCAA Division One history at 3,067 points.

Yet their endings were dramatically different. Daum and the SDSU men were denied a fourth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament when they were stunned in the first round of the Summit League Tournament by Western Illinois. Several weeks after that, third year head coach TJ Otzelberger left to take over at UNLV, eventually taking with him star sophomore David Jenkins Jr.

The Jackrabbit women did fulfill their high expectations. After winning their 9th Summit League Tournament title, the Jackrabbits went to New York and defeated Quinnipiac and host Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.

“We knew that this was going to be possible. It kind of comes from years and years ago of different players that have kind of laid that groundwork. It’s just such an unreal feeling and I couldn’t be more proud to be on this team.” SDSU Senior Guard Madison Guebert says.

Though the Coyote women were on the losing end of the Summit League Tournament championship game, USD made it’s second trip to the NCAA Tournament thanks to an at-large bid, the first granted to a Summit League school in 25 years.

Proving that spring sports can thrive despite the long South Dakota winters, the Augustana softball team capture the Division Two national championship just one year after their baseball team had done the same. And Dakota Wesleyan’s Kamber Lamer proved her resilience. Initially barred from competing at the NAIA national track meet due to a clerical error, Lamer won an 11th hour appeal and then went on to win the National Championship in the Pentathlon.

College football in the Rushmore State and at SDSU got a national spotlight in late October when ESPN’s College Gameday broadcast from Brookings ahead of the Dakota Marker game against NDSU. USD would steal some of the state wide spotlight back one month later when they beat the Jackrabbits for the first time since 2001.

2019 was year of controversy and change for high school sports in South Dakota. Replay clearly showed that O’Gorman’s game winning shot against defending champion Yankton in the state semifinals came after the buzzer and should not have counted. With no rule allowing the use of instant replay to review calls, the result stood. Soon after the SDHSAA adopted rules allowing for limited instant replay use in basketball and football.

The gridiron had it’s own issues in the fall. On their way to a third straight state championship, the Pierre Governors dominance of the eight team class 11AA once again raised criticism of the state’s seven classification system, coming to a head with the Governors 103-0 victory in the playoffs over winless Spearfish. Within a month, proposals for scaling back the number of classes, along with mercy and running clock rules, would be rolled out.

There was still plenty to celebrate, like Burke volleyball’s run to State despite a tornado destroying their home gym and forcing them on the road all season, Viborg-Hurley’s perfect football campaign one year after the death of a teammate, and the way the people across South Dakota and beyond rallied in support of Trevor Zuehlke, the Britton-Hecla quarterback who went into a coma following a head injury.

“We’re praying for you, thinking of you and just encourage you to be tough and keep pushing.” Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins told Zuehlke.

In 2019 South Dakota was the state of junior hockey. On May 14th the Aberdeen Wings won the winner-take-all Robertson Cup Championship game to claim their first ever NAHL championship.

Three days later the Sioux Falls Stampede completed a three game sweep of Chicago in the Clark Cup finals to capture the third USHL championship in team history. It was the first time since 1977 that the champions from the top junior hockey leagues in the country hailed from the same state.

“To have two cups in the same state? I think that’s awesome. That’s a story in and of itself.” Aberdeen Wings Head Coach Scott Langer said.

And the Sioux Falls Storm ended a decade of dominance with their 11th league championship.