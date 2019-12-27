‘Tough year’ for Measles and Other Infectious Diseases in US

NEW YORK (AP)

This year, some once-waning germs roared back in the United States. Leading the list were measles and hepatitis A.

There was also a small uptick in cases of a rare but deadly disease that’s spread by mosquito bites. Some of the same increases were seen globally.

In the U.S., some infectious diseases did trend downward, including West Nile virus. While health officials are optimistic 2020 will see a decline in infectious threats, they worry that climate change, opposition to vaccines and other challenges are setting the stage for future problems.