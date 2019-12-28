“Exciting” For Mason Miller To Play In Front Of Family In Dad’s Old Stomping Grounds

Miller Scores 10 In Houston's Win Over Mitchell

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



MITCHELL, S.D. — More than two decades after Mike Miller last played as a prep in the Corn Palace, his son Mason literally followed in dad’s footsteps. The junior from Houston High School in Tennessee played his dad’s old school, Mitchell, last night in the Hoop City Classic, scoring 10 points to help his Mustangs defeat the Kernels 65-38.

In addition to playing on his dad’s old court, he had plenty of family in the stands during a week that almost felt like a homecoming.