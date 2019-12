HOOP CITY CLASSIC: Brandon Valley Takes Down Minneapolis Power DeLaSalle

Lynx Win 71-61

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Defending South Dakota State AA Boys’ Basketball Champion Brandon Valley picked up a signature win at the Hoop City Classic over Minnesota power DeLaSalle 71-61 at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday night.

The Lynx’ Jaxon LaBrie led all scorers with 19 points. Joe Kolbeck added 14 with Gavin Terhark and Jackson Hilton each adding 14.

