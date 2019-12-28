HOOP CITY CLASSIC: Saturday Highlights Featuring SF Christian, Harrisburg, Luverne & Minneota

Sanford Pentagon Hosts Games Saturday Afternoon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Hoop City Classic split to two venues on Saturday afternoon with the Sanford Pentagon hosting games in Sioux Falls in addition to games at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from some of the afternoon games featuring:

-Sioux Falls Christian boys’ defeating Central Minnesota Christian 68-36

-Minneota girls’ improving to 12-0 with a 60-34 win over Sioux Falls Christian

-Harrisburg’s girls knocking off Luverne 66-30