HOOP CITY CLASSIC: Yankton Bucks Stopped By Houston, Gazelles Top Sibley East

Yankton Boys Suffer First Loss 68-41, Girls Win 51-45

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Yankton basketball teams had a Saturday split at the Hoop City Classic in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

In the highly anticipated boys’ showdown featuring Matthew Mors and Mason Miller (son of South Dakota prep legend Mike Miller), Mors was held to just five points and Houston (TN) handed Yankton it’s first loss of the season 68-41. Yankton’s Cooper Cornemann led all scorers with 17 points. Alden Applewhite led Houston with 16 points while Miller finished with eight.

The Yankton Gazelles, meanwhile, defeated Sibley East (MN) 51-45. Madison Wuebben led the Gazelles with 13 points with Payton Wolfgram chipping in 11 and Morgan Strahl adding 10.

Click on the video viewers for highlights!