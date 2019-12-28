Omaha Finishes Weekend Sweep Of Stampede

Herd Lose 4-2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Stampede dropped the second of the back-to-back series 5-2 with the Omaha Lancers at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Saturday night. The score remained tied 1-1 entering the third period, but a succession of three goals by Lancers thwarted the home team a chance at victory. Jaxson Stauber made his seventh start in net, stopping 25 of 29 shots on goal.

For the second straight night the Omaha Lancers opened the scoring with a goal as Nash Nienhuis scored his first of the season 5:11 left in the first period. Luke Mobley provided the assist on the power play opportunity. The Stampede responded with a goal of their own from defenseman Chase Foley 1:23 into the second, assisted by Jared Westcott and Ryan Sullivan. Sullivan provided Westcott with a puck at the left circle from behind the net and found Foley entering the slot for the game-tying goal.

The deadlock was erased in the third period as Zach Plucinski put a puck past Jaxson Stauber for his fourth of the season 1:52 into the third. Ross Mitton was able to beat Stauber one-on-one exactly six minutes later, with an assist from leading-scorer Alex Campbell. The Lancers concluded the onslaught four minutes after that with a goal from Grant Anderson.

Timo Bakos scored for the Herd just 17 seconds later, but it was not enough as the Lancers took home the weekend sweep by a score of 4-2. The Stampede finished the night 0-for-7 on the power play and 2-for-7 on the penalty kill. The team is now 9-13-3 on the season.

The Stampede will be back at the PREMIER Center to continue the five-game homestand on New Year’s Eve against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Puck drop scheduled for 6:05 p.m. The team will host a post-game skating party for fans with skates after the game. Fans can catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.

-Recap Courtesy SF Stampede