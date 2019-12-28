Scoreboard Saturday, December 28th

Scores for Saturday, December 28, 2019
Zach Borg,

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28TH, 2019
NBA
Cleveland 94, Timberwolves 88

USHL
Omaha 4, Stampede 2

Men’s College Basketball
Dakota Wesleyan 81, Trinity International 61

Hastings 92, Presentation 72

Jamestown 93, Dakota State 66

H.S. BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Brandon Valley 71, DeLaSalle, Minn. 61

Breckenridge, Minn. 80, McIntosh 30

Hoop City Classic

Bridgewater-Emery 59, Mitchell Christian 32

Houston, Tenn. 68, Yankton 41

Lyman 65, Canistota-Freeman 61

Sioux Falls Christian 68, Central Minnesota Christian, Minn. 36

Sioux Falls Washington 55, Collierville, Tenn. 46

Marshall 73, Hermantown 52

Minneota 58, Murray County Central 53, OT

Worthington 75, Jordan 74

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Marshall, Minn. vs. Sioux Falls Lincoln, ccd.

Mobridge-Pollock vs. Ellendale, N.D., ppd.

Viborg-Hurley vs. Northwestern, ppd.

H.S. GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
St. Thomas More 58, Hill City 38

Hoop City Classic

Harrisburg 66, Luverne, Minn. 30

Minneota, Minn. 60, Sioux Falls Christian 40

Mitchell 79, Twin Cities Academy, Minn. 14

Yankton 51, Sibley East, Minn. 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Arlington vs. Milbank, ppd.

Castlewood vs. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, ppd.

Chester vs. Lake Preston, ppd.

DeSmet vs. Sioux Valley, ppd.

Dell Rapids vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary, ppd.

Deubrook vs. Baltic, ppd.

Estelline/Hendricks vs. Deuel, ppd.

Garretson vs. Elkton-Lake Benton, ppd.

Hamlin vs. Flandreau, ppd.

Madison vs. Colman-Egan, ppd.

Mobridge-Pollock vs. Ellendale, N.D., ppd.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket vs. Ipswich, ppd.

