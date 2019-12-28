Scoreboard Saturday, December 28th
Scores for Saturday, December 28, 2019
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28TH, 2019
NBA
Cleveland 94, Timberwolves 88
USHL
Omaha 4, Stampede 2
Men’s College Basketball
Dakota Wesleyan 81, Trinity International 61
Hastings 92, Presentation 72
Jamestown 93, Dakota State 66
H.S. BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Brandon Valley 71, DeLaSalle, Minn. 61
Breckenridge, Minn. 80, McIntosh 30
Hoop City Classic
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Mitchell Christian 32
Houston, Tenn. 68, Yankton 41
Lyman 65, Canistota-Freeman 61
Sioux Falls Christian 68, Central Minnesota Christian, Minn. 36
Sioux Falls Washington 55, Collierville, Tenn. 46
Marshall 73, Hermantown 52
Minneota 58, Murray County Central 53, OT
Worthington 75, Jordan 74
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Marshall, Minn. vs. Sioux Falls Lincoln, ccd.
Mobridge-Pollock vs. Ellendale, N.D., ppd.
Viborg-Hurley vs. Northwestern, ppd.
H.S. GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
St. Thomas More 58, Hill City 38
Hoop City Classic
Harrisburg 66, Luverne, Minn. 30
Minneota, Minn. 60, Sioux Falls Christian 40
Mitchell 79, Twin Cities Academy, Minn. 14
Yankton 51, Sibley East, Minn. 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Arlington vs. Milbank, ppd.
Castlewood vs. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, ppd.
Chester vs. Lake Preston, ppd.
DeSmet vs. Sioux Valley, ppd.
Dell Rapids vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary, ppd.
Deubrook vs. Baltic, ppd.
Estelline/Hendricks vs. Deuel, ppd.
Garretson vs. Elkton-Lake Benton, ppd.
Hamlin vs. Flandreau, ppd.
Madison vs. Colman-Egan, ppd.
Mobridge-Pollock vs. Ellendale, N.D., ppd.
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket vs. Ipswich, ppd.