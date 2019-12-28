Weather a Factor in Selling Fireworks for New Year’s Celebrations

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS

Fireworks in South Dakota officially go on sale today, but with winter weather making it’s way across the state that could affect your end of the year firework celebrations.

Pyro City Fireworks Owner, Kevin Lorenzen said, “New Year’s Eve we get everything from the individual having a little get together with friends to families are a big thing, they’re just looking for one or two pieces to ring in the New Year.”

Kevin Lorenzen, owner of Pyro City Fireworks, realizes that selling fireworks in the winter is a bit different than selling them in the summer.

“Still fireworks and there is a lot of similarities to the summer but the weather is the big differential,” Lorenzen said.

He says the weather can slow down firework sales, and can impact outdoor events.

Despite the weather, Lorenzen says fireworks are still a great way to ring in the New Year.

“Fireworks can be beautiful this time of year it’s a good form of entertainment but you still have to use the same safety precautions,” he added.

If you’re partaking in firework events, “There’s a lot of common sense and we don’t have much snow around here but it is wet,” Lorenzen continued. “Just make sure you’re putting your item on a flat firm surface with nothing in the surrounding area you want to make sure you’re discharging your fireworks in a safe atmosphere. That means around you but also up, make sure there is no power lines.”

If you want to celebrate, and you’re being safe there’s still one more thing you should know.

“Even though fireworks are legal to shoot off in the state of South Dakota you still need to check your local ordinances. For instance, it is illegal to shoot of fireworks within the city limits of Sioux Falls,” said Lorenzen.

Lorenzen also says to be aware of coats and other bulky clothes that could catch on fire.

Fireworks will be sold December 28th until New Year’s Day.