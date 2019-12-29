10 Years of Showcasing South Dakota: Hoop City Classic

SIOUX FALLS

The Hoop City Classic has brought the nation’s top talent to South Dakota for the past 10 year’s.

The event has brought many future NBA’s players to the Corn Palace and Pentagon.

“That’s what we’re trying to do through this tournament, is just show South Dakota they belong,” said Hoop City Classic President Ernie Kuyper.

And that’s what they’ve done for the past 10 years. When Ernie Kuyper and Mike Miller started the Mike Miller Classic their goal was simple, connect South Dakota to the rest of America.

“So we sat around and we said this is the way we can impact kids and put South Dakota on a national stage and show the national stage what South Dakota’s about,” Kuyper continued. “Obviously the two venues, the Pentagon and Corn Palace, there’s nothing better.”

Even with two great gyms to play ball in, it hasn’t always been easy getting teams to come to South Dakota.

Kuyper said, “When it first started I was calling around and they’re like ‘What? Hoop City Classic?’ and now they’re emailing and people are talking.”

Kuyper and Miller both grew up in Mitchell, and towards the end of Miller’s NBA career they saw this tournament as an opportunity to give back to their home state.

“Been so blessed, basketball has given our family literally everything, I mean given us too much, now this is a way we can give back and show South Dakota and show these kids you can do this. You can be the best at whatever it is you want to be,” he added.

As for the future of the tournament…

“Keep the dream alive. When I started it ten years ago, Mike and myself, We didn’t envision it to be as big as it is but we’re not going to stop now,” said Kuyper “We’re going to keep pushing and try to get this thing division II games, division I games. I mean why not? Why not have a dream?

The tournament switched its name from Mike Miller Classic to Hoop City Classic in 2018, when Mike Miller became the assistant coach at University of Memphis.