Coyote Men Go Cold At Western Illinois

USD Drops Summit Opener 82-75

MACOMB, Ill.—Western Illinois sophomore guard Zion Young scored 21 points – all in the second half – to lead the Leathernecks to an 82-75 win over South Dakota Sunday in Western Hall in the Summit League opener for both teams.

It was the third straight loss for the Coyotes (9-6), who got a season-high 27 points from preseason player of the year Stanley Umude and 17 from Tyler Hagedorn. Umude was 9-of-13 from the field, but the rest of the Coyotes combined to go 16-of-50.

Western Illinois got just its second win against a Division I opponent this season and improved to 4-10 overall. Young led five Leathernecks in double figures. Kobe Webster had 18 points, C.J. Duff totaled 12, Ben Pyle with 11 and James Claar chipped in 10.

Western Illinois led 39-38 at the break and quickly extended its lead to 50-40 three minutes into the half behind seven points from Young.

In a familiar scene from the game prior, South Dakota spent the rest of the half playing catchup and got there on a free throw from Umude with nine minutes to go that tied the game at 66-66.

But the Coyotes went cold over the next four minutes while Western rattled off eight straight. South Dakota got no closer than four points the rest of the way.

South Dakota saw point guard Triston Simpson return to the lineup, but he was 3-for-14 with seven points Sunday. Simpson missed seven games after South Dakota started the season with a 6-1 record. USD has now lost five of eight since that time.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics