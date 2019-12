I-29 Closed from Watertown to North Dakota Border

SOUTH DAKOTA

According to South Dakota Department of Transportation, I-29 is closed from Watertown to the North Dakota Border, both North and Southbound lanes.

I-90 remains closed between Exit 67 East of Rapid City to Mitchell Eastbound. I-90 is also closed from Mitchell to Wall Westbound.

The closed portions of I-29 and I-90 will remain closed overnight into Monday.