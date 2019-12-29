Oklahoma City Leaves Skyforce Blue

Sioux Falls Loses 112-89

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Blue (6-12) defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce (8-12), 112-89, on Sunday afternoon.

Oklahoma City was in control of the game for the entire second half, taking its biggest lead at 25 points on a three-point basket from Vincent Edwards in the fourth quarter.

Edwards finished with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field. Myke Henry led the way for Oklahoma City with a game-high 24 points to go along with nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

“I’m happy with the way we executed the game plan,” Head Coach Grant Gibbs said. “I thought we played a full 48 minutes and I thought we had contributions from a lot of different guys. We came into the game with rebounding as a major emphasis and I felt multiple guys stepped up and helped accomplish that so that was good to see.”

The 23-point margin of victory matched the largest for Oklahoma City this season. Each active player scored for the Blue, with seven tallying double figures.

Thunder assignment player Justin Patton tallied 11 points, four assists and six rebounds. Oklahoma City out-rebounded Sioux Falls 51-41, led by a career-high 14 boards from Devon Hall.

Hall added 11 points and six assists for his first career double-double.

For Sioux Falls, Kyle Alexander led the way with 16 points as well as nine rebounds and one assist.

-Recap Courtesy NBA G-League