2019 Wettest Year on Record in Sioux Falls

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Many of us spent the day shoveling out from the weekend winter storm. It not only left a mess to clean up, but helped set a record in Sioux Falls.

As Herb Kimball snow blows his driveway, he can’t believe what a crazy year it’s been.

“The amount of moisture we’ve had this year has been much more than I’ve ever seen and I’ve lived in Sioux Falls since 1990,” said Kimball.

He says the snow hasn’t been too bad.

“Today with the drifting and wind and stuff it’s been a nuisance, but other than that it’s been very good,” said Kimball.

However, this year’s rain has caused problems.

“A lot of frustrations with wetness and yard work and water in the basements and all that kind of stuff,” said Kimball.

“The rain this summer and this spring, you know the flooding and everything all over the city, it was marvelous. I mean it was nothing like I had never seen in my life.”

It’s something Sioux Falls has never seen either. 2019 is now the wettest year on record in the city.

“We’ve topped our record setting year last year by nearly half an inch of liquid,” said Jen Hacker, a meteorologist with the Sioux Falls National Weather Service.

After this most recent rain and snowfall, Sioux Falls has seen nearly 40 inches of precipitation. This year’s record is thanks to several big weather events that occurred, including the big rain and snow storm in mid-March

“And another really heavy rainfall event in mid-September that along with tornadoes that developed in southern Sioux Falls,” said Hacker.

Due to the amount of moisture that’s already in the soil, Hacker says more flooding could be possible in the new year.

“A lot of it will really depend on how easily the snow melts in the spring. If we get a really rapid melt it would lead to more flooding,” said Hacker.

“Some of our rivers are still running pretty high, so that will only increase the potential for flooding this spring.”

It also depends on how much more snow we get this season. She says it’s likely there could be at least minor flooding across portions of the Big Sioux River. So while folks like Kimball are dreaming of drier days, Hacker says not to count on that.

Experts have been keeping track of things like annual precipitation in Sioux Falls since 1891.