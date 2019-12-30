All Portions of I-90, I-29 Reopened Following Weekend Winter Storm

I-90 and I-29 have been reopened in both directions following this weekend’s winter storm.

South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety officials are advising motorists to still use extreme caution on the roadways. They say driving conditions are still difficult and that roadways are still snow-packed, ice covered and slippery throughout the state.

I-90 between Mitchell and Rapid City was closed Saturday, and I-29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border was closed Sunday due to poor conditions. As snowplow crews continue to clear roadways, SDDOT officials are reminding drivers to use caution around them.

You can always find the latest road conditions on safetravelusa.com.