Authorities Investigating Cause of Friday House Fire

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Officials are still trying to determine the cause of a Sioux Falls home fire.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to an unoccupied residence near 6th Street and Cliff Avenue on Friday. The fire caused extensive smoke and fire damage.

The city fire marshal says the investigation into what caused the fire has been handed over to the property crimes division.

“Our initial findings were that there was enough evidence on scene that indicated to use that is wasn’t spontaneous. There were signs that needed to be followed up on,” said Fire Marshal Dean Lanier.

The home next door suffered a gas explosion in November.

Officials say they are not ready to comment if there’s any correlation or circumstances that link the two incidents.

Both homes were slated for demolition.