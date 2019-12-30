Authorities on Scene of Explosion at Harms Oil in Aberdeen

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Brown County authorities are responding to an explosion at Harms Oil, just outside Aberdeen.

Co-owner, Jason Harms, says the explosion happened at about 2 p.m. He says three people were inside the building at the time of the explosion. All three were taken to the hospital.

Brown County Emergency Management is on scene. Officials have yet to release any information on the incident.

U.S. Highway 12 is closed at 133rd Street.

This is a developing story.