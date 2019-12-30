Brandon Valley Wrestlers Win Floyd Farrand Invite

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Weather kept some of the teams from making the trip to Sioux Falls for the Floyd Farrand Invite. But not the Lynx of Brandon Valley who rolled to the team title with 212 points. Harrisburg was second with 175 points. 6 Lynx brought home titles in their weight classes. Trason Oehme in OT at 106 pounds and then Isaac Klinkhammer at 152 with a 4-3 decision. Four of their teammates all won by pins: Jack Smith (160), Kobi Terpstra (170), Damion Schunke (182) and Navarro Schunke (220).