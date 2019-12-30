Facebook Post Accuses Sioux Falls Lyft Driver of Attempted Kidnapping

A Facebook post is gaining attention online regarding an alleged incident involving a Sioux Falls Lyft driver. The woman who wrote the post claims her friend had a frightening experience over the weekend.

The woman says after going out in downtown Sioux Falls Saturday night, her friend ordered a Lyft home. Instead of taking her home, she claims the driver took her friend to his apartment. The post says she tried to run away but was grabbed and dragged into his apartment building.

The post says the woman was eventually able to escape and the driver allegedly tried canceling the ride to make it seem like he never picked her up.

We spoke with Sioux Falls Police but they say they did not receive any reports about this specific incident.

“I don’t have anything specifically from the weekend that has been reported. To us I know there are some things out there right now that people have been talking about on different social media applications. We, unfortunately, have not gotten anything from anybody this weekend,” said Sgt. Rob Forster.

Meanwhile, in a post in the Sioux Falls Lyft Driver Facebook Group, Lyft Headquarters did confirm that the alleged incident was reported to them and they say they will address it