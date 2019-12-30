Gov. Noem: Late Opening For Government Offices in 46 Counties

PIERRE, S.D.

The state government executive branch offices in 46 counties will open at 1 p.m. due to the winter storm.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem gave the order early Monday morning.

The counties with state offices opening at 1 p.m. include:

Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Campbell, Charles Mix, Clark, Codington, Corson, Davidson, Day, Dewey, Deuel, Douglas, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Gregory, Hamlin, Hand, Hanson, Hughes, Hutchinson, Hyde, Jerauld, Jones, Kingsbury, Lake, Lyman, Marshal, McCook, McPherson, Mellette, Miner, Potter, Roberts, Sanborn, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Tripp, Todd, and Walworth.

All offices in other counties will open at its regular times, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.

These delayed starts are, once again, due to the weekend’s winter storm.

The DOT snow plow crews continue to work on clearing highways.