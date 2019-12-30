Mike Miller’s Son Shines in South Dakota

Mike Miller's Son Shines in South Dakota

MITCHELL, SD…Though he’d never played a game in the state of South Dakota, Mason Miller probably felt at home this week in Mitchell.

“I don’t think I met anybody in the last two days that wasn’t a relative of either Ernie or Mike!” Houston (TN) Boys’ Basketball Coach Charlie Leonard says.

Since his family’s name is all over the Corn Palace.

Mason is the son of former Mitchell legend Mike Miller, who scored more than 1700 points as one of the greatest players to ever come from South Dakota, on his way to a 17 year NBA career. Two decades after Mike last played in Mitchell, Mason took the Palace floor for Houston High School out of Tennessee against his dad’s alma mater at the Hoop City Classic, an event formerly named after Mike Miller.

“Oh yeah it’s definitely exciting to come back and see where my dad played high school. My family coming down, I mean, they’re all here, so that’s good. I get to see all them.” Houston (TN) Junior Forward Mason Miller says.

It’s hard not to see a lot of Mike’s game when watching the junior. Even though he’s taller at 6’9”, Mason admits that his dad can cast a big shadow.

“I’m trying to make my own path but there’s still a little bit of pressure anyway. But every basketball player, if they’re trying to get to the next level, they always have pressure.” Mason says.

And it’s clear that the Miller family’s passion and skill from years of basketball in Mitchell have been passed on to the next generation.

“When you have that family atmosphere, that family support, and obviously Mitchell is a very strong community, some really good things happen. All you got to do is look at all the banners on the wall. That’s going to foster the kind of success that they’ve had.” Leonardy says.

What kind of success Mason has remains to be seen though the four-star recruit has plenty of Division One options, including Memphis and TCU where his dad and uncle Ryan are assistant coaches. Whichever course he charts….

“I just need to keep playing harder. So if I keep playing hard it’s a better result. That’s all I need to do.” Miller says.

…the destination will probably seem pretty familiar.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.